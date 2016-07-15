Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
ULAANBAATAR European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he wants a free trade agreement between the European Union and Japan to be concluded by the end of the year.
Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said there will be no shift in the foreign policy of the EU despite Britain voting to leave it. The EU will continue to cooperate with all partners, he said.
Juncker and Tusk made the statements during a meeting of European and Asian leaders in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.
(Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING; Editingt by Shri Navaratnam)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.