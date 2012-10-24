A variety of logos hover above the Microsoft booth on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

BRUSSELS EU regulators do not have any reason to open an investigation into Microsoft's operating system for tablets, the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

The European Commission said in July it had received complaints that the world's largest software company allowed only its own Internet Explorer browser to be installed on devices running Windows 8 on Windows RT tablets.

"There are no grounds to pursue an investigation on this issue," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing.

He also said Microsoft had four weeks to respond to charges that it had failed to comply with an EU order to offer a choice of web browsers to consumers on its Windows operating system.

