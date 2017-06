BRUSSELS The European Union's tough debt-cutting measures are aimed at returning the bloc to economic growth by solving the debt crisis and strengthening banks, the EU's top economic official said on Tuesday.

"The sine qua non necessary to return to the path of economic growth is that we will be able to resolve the sovereign crisis and the banking sector problems," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the European Parliament.

(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)