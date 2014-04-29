Microsoft's sales fall short of estimates, shares dip
Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.
BRUSSELS The European Commission will accept a pledge by Samsung Electronics not to seek injunctions against licensees of its patents for smartphones and tablets, the European Union's antitrust authority said on Tuesday.
"I welcome Samsung's commitment to resolve disputes on standard essential patents without having recourse to injunctions in a way that could harm competition," said Joaquin Almunia, the commissioner in charge of competition enforcement.
Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said the head of its self-driving vehicles unit, Anthony Levandowski, will step aside from his role for the remainder of the company's litigation with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Alphabet Inc .