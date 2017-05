France's President Francois Hollande (L) talks to European Parliament President Martin Schulz as they pose for a family photo during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that European countries would start working in June on an automatic exchange of tax information, in a bid to recoup some of the billions of euros lost in tax evasion each year.

Hollande told a news conference following a four-hour summit of European leaders that the bloc also intended to clamp down on international companies who use legal loopholes to avoid taxes.

"We cannot accept that a certain number of companies can put themselves in situations where they escape paying taxes in ways that are legal today. We must coordinate at a European level, harmonize our rules and come up with strategies to stop this," he said.

