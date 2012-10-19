European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
MILAN European shares slipped on Monday as an early boost from energy shares faded, and banks fell, led lower by Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that a single European banking supervisor would be built up in the course of next year and must be completed before euro zone rescue funds may directly recapitalize troubled banks.
"We give our finance ministers the ambitious task of establishing a legal framework (for supervision) by January 1, 2013. This banking supervision will then be built up in the course of 2013," she told a news conference after EU leaders reached a deal on a timetable for launching the initiative.
She said another EU summit in December would set a timeframe for deeper economic integration in the single currency area.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Paul Taylor)
MILAN European shares slipped on Monday as an early boost from energy shares faded, and banks fell, led lower by Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
LONDON The dollar recovered from last week's seven-month lows on Monday, gaining against the euro and yen, but still looking exposed to any renewed optimism from a European Central Bank policy meeting this week.