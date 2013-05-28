Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
BRUSSELS The European Union's trade chief said on Tuesday he would not give in to Chinese pressure on European governments to drop plans to levy duties on Chinese solar panels, calling Beijing's efforts "a waste of time".
"They (the Chinese) are not going to impress me by putting pressure on member states," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told the European Parliament's influential trade committee.
"I couldn't care less whether that happens with ... the biggest and most populous state in the world. For me it is the same. So they can try to put pressure on member states, but they will waste their time trying to do so with me," De Gucht said.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.