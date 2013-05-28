BRUSSELS The European Union's trade chief said on Tuesday he would not give in to Chinese pressure on European governments to drop plans to levy duties on Chinese solar panels, calling Beijing's efforts "a waste of time".

"They (the Chinese) are not going to impress me by putting pressure on member states," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told the European Parliament's influential trade committee.

"I couldn't care less whether that happens with ... the biggest and most populous state in the world. For me it is the same. So they can try to put pressure on member states, but they will waste their time trying to do so with me," De Gucht said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)