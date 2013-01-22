BRUSSELS A majority of European Union finance ministers voted on Tuesday to allow Germany, France and nine other euro zone countries to prepare to introduce a tax on financial transactions, said two officials who attended the meeting.

The vote clears the way for Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal, Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Slovakia and Slovenia to press ahead with their own tax on trading.

"The decision on a financial transactions tax through enhanced cooperation was adopted," said one official at the talks. "Britain, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic and Malta abstained (in the vote)."

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Jan Strupczewski, John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)