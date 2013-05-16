BRUSSELS European Union trade chief Karel de Gucht urged EU members on Thursday not to exclude film and television from EU-U.S. free trade talks, saying that could prompt similar action from the Americans and undermine an eventual deal.

France said on Tuesday it had secured the backing of 13 other EU members in its demand that the audio-visual sector be removed from the negotiating mandate, having threatened in April to block the start of talks.

De Gucht told a business conference in Brussels that cultural diversity in Europe was not under threat, nor the right to subsidies or set quotas for television and film.

However, he said it would wrong to start negotiations with red lines already painted out.

"We should not carve out the audiovisual sector. It will be a mistake," he said. "We are already streaming content without borders. We should have the possibility to discuss the audiovisual sector."

The United States and the EU aim to start negotiating a Transatlantic free trade pact by June, embracing half of world economic output and a third of all trade. A deal could add 0.5 percent to the EU economy and 0.4 percent to the U.S. economy by 2027, according to the European Commission.

De Gucht's view found support from William Kennard, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who said free trade talks with carve-outs would narrow its scope.

"That's not to say that we don't have red lines and the EU doesn't have red lines, but let's give the negotiators the flexibility to come to the negotiating table and talk about that."

Removing sectors from discussions before talks had formally begun would send the wrong signal to Congress, with which the government was in a 90-day consulting period.

"I fear that if members of Congress hear that on this side of the Atlantic they're starting to carve out issues then they'll want to do the same thing and it will start negotiations on the wrong foot."

Ireland, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, aims to secure agreement on a common negotiating stance at a meeting of EU trade ministers on June 14.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)