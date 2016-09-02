European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir - RTSJW0O

PARIS Suspending free-trade talks between the European Union and the United States as France has demanded would not make sense, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

French President Francois Hollande cast serious doubts about the talks this week and his trade minister said he would request that they be halted.

"I don't think it would make sense to suspend these negotiations," the French EU commissioner told a news conference in Paris. "I think on the contrary it would be much more intelligent to continue while pushing our demands."

(Reporting by Myriam Rivet, writing by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)