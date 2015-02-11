Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem arrives for an extraordinary euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS The meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece on Wednesday is likely to be inconclusive, the chairman of the meeting said, urging Athens to continue with reforms that brought the country a primary surplus and economic growth.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will present to euro zone peers for the first time on Wednesday the plans of the new government on how it wants to proceed after the current bailout program ends on Feb 28, given Athens is effectively again cut off from markets.

"We are going to listen to the plans of the new Greek government and see on what basis we can continue our support for Greece," Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on entering the talks.

"Formally we still have a program so the question is how to move on with that program. So we will listen and we will start talks," Dijsselbloem told reporters.

"I will express my hope they will stick to the reform path, it is crucial for Greece to stay on that path. How and under what conditions, that will be for discussion today," he said.

"I don't expect an outcome today, this is just a start of our talks, we have another Eurogroup planned next Monday. We will move step by step," Dijsselbloem said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Phil Blenkinsop)