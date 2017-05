BRUSSELS The start of the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece is postponed by 90 minutes to 1530 GMT (10:30 a.m. EST), the chairman of the ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Twitter.

The ministers are to discuss whether to accept a Greek request for an extension of the country's international bailout by six months.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Barbara Lewis)