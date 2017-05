THE HAGUE Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday that the European Commission should take into consideration the impact of the refugee crisis when assessing the budgets of some members.

"For some countries, there is a risk of derailing the budget, getting off track, and in those individual cases, the EC should take into consideration," Dijsselbloem told the Foreign Press Association in The Hague.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)