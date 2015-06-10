An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

AMSTERDAM Police have arrested 49 suspected members of a cyber crime syndicate in Spain, Poland and Italy who are suspected of stealing million of euros from European bank accounts, Europol said on Wednesday.

Police raided 58 locations as part of the investigation into online "phishing" scams used to transfer money from bank accounts across Europe, the Hague-based European police agency said in a statement.

Officials in Belgium and the United Kingdom assisted the investigation and operation, which was conducted on Tuesday.

"The parallel investigations revealed international fraud totaling 6 million euro accumulated within a very short time," the statement said.

The suspects, mainly from Nigeria and Cameroon, transferred the illicit profits outside of the European Union through a sophisticated network of money laundering transactions.

