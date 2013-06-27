European Central Bank Governing Council member and chief of Austria's central bank Ewald Nowotny gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny hailed on Thursday a European deal spelling out who will pay for rescuing troubled banks, calling it a step towards ensuring trust in the banking system.

"This is a clear message, this is something that should increase the credibility of the system and of course also means that not in all cases is it the taxpayer who has to pay the bill if something is a problem," he told a banking conference.

The European Union agreed on Thursday to force investors and wealthy savers to share the costs of future bank failures, moving closer to drawing a line under years of taxpayer-funded bailouts that have prompted public outrage.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)