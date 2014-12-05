VIENNA European Central Bank policymakers are leaving the door open for more policy action to fight sluggish euro zone growth and low inflation but do not want to act rashly, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

"The position of the ECB Governing Council was not to fire quick shots, but rather see what develops on the economic side and leave open the possibility to think further about other considerations next year," he told a news conference on the Austrian central bank's economic forecasts.

The European Central Bank will decide early next year whether to take further action to revive the euro zone's economy, its president said on Thursday, signaling that he would not allow opposition from Germany or other individual members to stop it.

