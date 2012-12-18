EU commissioner for Climate Action Connie Hedegaard speaks during the United Nations Climate Change (COP18) Conference in Doha December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

BRUSSELS The European Commission aims to award remaining funding for renewable energy and carbon capture projects within the coming 12 months, EU Environment Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said on Tuesday.

"Within 12 months, we should be able to award the second round," Hedegaard told a news conference.

The Commission on Tuesday awarded 1.2 billion euros to innovative renewable energy project under a first round of a competition, but failed to pick a winner for CCS category.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Barbara Lewis)