ATHENS The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in the Greek bailout program with a small contribution, European Stability Mechanism (ESM) chief Klaus Regling said in a Greek newspaper on Saturday.

"The financial contribution of the IMF will be small ... There should be a contribution as it is required by July's agreement and ESM rules," Regling said in an interview to weekly newspaper 'To Vima'.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)