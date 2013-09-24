Chairman of the TOP09 political party Karel Schwarzenberg stands in a lift as he arrives to take a part in Reuters Summit in Prague, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE A Czech conservative opposition leader told a Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Tuesday that President Milos Zeman was improperly bypassing parliament to try to establish a presidential system of rule.

Zeman, 68, a leftist ex-prime minister, was elected president in a landslide last March and has used the constitution's ambiguity on presidential powers to raise his own, especially in the appointment of premiers.

Karel Schwarzenberg, 75, foreign minister until June this year and a former aide to late president Vaclav Havel, said in a speech to the Reuters investment gathering that Zeman "would like to be president and prime minister at the same time".

"Right now he has that at his disposal; we have a government that only follows him," said Schwarzenberg, chairman of the conservative TOP09 party who lost to Zeman in the presidential election run-off.

When the previous cabinet including Schwarzenberg collapsed in June, Zeman upset all mainstream parties by ignoring their preferences and appointing an interim cabinet led by his long-time ally, Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok.

Zeman said he was merely using the strong mandate he got from 55 percent of voters in the Czech Republic's first direct presidential election. Critics agree Zeman has not overstepped the constitution but has stretched its interpretation.

Zeman has made clear he aims to influence the makeup of the government after next month's parliamentary election, already saying he will not accept any cabinet involving TOP09 and the main center-left party, the Social Democrats, although the latter party is likely to garner the most votes.

As in Germany after its September 22 election, the winner of the Czech vote may have to look in various directions to form a majority. Traditionally, Czech presidents have respected inter-party pacts on coalitions without pre-conditions.

"Zeman clearly sees we are visible opponents of his policy to stealthily set up a presidential system," said Schwarzenberg.

He also said a close aide to Zeman had links to Russian business, something viewed with suspicion in a country that was part of Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe before the 1989 collapse of communism, which led to NATO and EU membership for Prague.

"Decision-making centres are appearing outside the government, the lower house and the Senate. People from another era are entering politics, that is what concerns me."

He said Russia had a strong interest in winning the Czech Republic's biggest-ever public tender to expand a nuclear power plant at Temelin, where Russian firms face U.S. competition.

"They would benefit from building a nuclear power station in an EU country ... And of course they also have interest in an EU country that follows their interests."

