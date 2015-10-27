Walkies! Big dogs and small join Bangkok fun run
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
BERLIN - Civil war in Syria put the brakes on their cycling careers but five refugees were back on bikes training on Tuesday thanks to the Berlin Sports Federation.
"The idea came from these Syrian athletes. They stood here in front of this hall one morning and said they wanted to cycle - that they were racing cyclists in their homeland," said Klaus Boeger, the federation president.
The federation provided the bikes, clothing and helmets and is looking for a permanent trainer for the men.
BRUSSELS An interactive museum exploring Europe's diverse history of wars, the EU and even Brexit opens to the public in Brussels on Saturday, trying to tell the story of the continent from a non-national perspective.