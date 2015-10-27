BERLIN - Civil war in Syria put the brakes on their cycling careers but five refugees were back on bikes training on Tuesday thanks to the Berlin Sports Federation.

"The idea came from these Syrian athletes. They stood here in front of this hall one morning and said they wanted to cycle - that they were racing cyclists in their homeland," said Klaus Boeger, the federation president.

The federation provided the bikes, clothing and helmets and is looking for a permanent trainer for the men.