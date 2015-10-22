PRAGUE Czech President Milos Zeman rejected the U.N. human rights chief criticism of his stance against migration and Islam, Zeman's spokesman said on Thursday.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein criticized the European Union member country on Thursday for lengthy detentions and strip-searching of migrants and said he was alarmed by a xenophobic public discourse, including Islamophobic statements by Zeman.

"The president has long warned of the threat of Islamic fundamentalism. He stands by his opinion and he will not change it under pressure from abroad," Zeman's spokesman said.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Louise Ireland)