WARSAW A European Commission proposal to systematically distribute asylum seekers across the EU "makes no sense" and violates member countries' rights, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission proposed a system of distributing asylum seekers that aims to ease the load on frontline states like Greece and Italy. The plan envisages mandatory payments for refusing to accommodate migrants.

"This is a bad system ... It makes no sense, it violates EU member states' rights," Blaszczak told reporters.

(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Wiktor Szary; editing by Justyna Pawlak)