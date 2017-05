Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DAVOS, Switzerland German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday that Austria's decision to cap the number of people allowed to claim asylum and step up border controls was a "cry for help" from Europe.

Gabriel, who is also deputy to Chancellor Angel Merkel in Germany's coalition government, added that there was only a European solution to the refugee crisis and that closing borders across the continent would lead to an "economic catastrophe."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Joseph Nasr/Mark Heinrich)