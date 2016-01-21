German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2R) and Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer (2L) attend the CSU meeting in the southern Bavarian resort of Wildbad Kreuth near Munich, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Kneffel/Pool

BERLIN Germany must control its borders to stem the inflow of asylum seekers if the European Union is unable to secure the bloc's external frontiers, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies said on Thursday.

"If things carry on like this, we will have more refugees this year than last year," said Horst Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), adding that if family members then followed another three million refugees or more could arrive.

"That is (then) a different country. And the people don't want Germany, or Bavaria, to become a different country," added Seehofer, whose CSU is part of Merkel's coalition government.

