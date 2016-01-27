Migrants arrive in the first registration camp of Erding near Munich, Germany, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Closing Germany's borders in response to the influx of asylum seekers, a move some conservative politicians say the government should prepare for, would cause "enormous economic problems", Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

Gabriel also warned against hysteria over Germany's ability to cope with the influx, which saw 1.1 million asylum seekers flock to the country last year, and insisted the government was in control of the situation.

"We have an unbelievably stable social and economic situation (in Germany)," Gabriel, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, told a news conference to present the government's annual economic report. "The country is in a very stable state."

