ROME Eight bodies have been recovered from a rubber boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean, the Italian navy said in a Tweet on Sunday.

It said the ship Bersagliere had rescued 113 migrants from the boat. It gave no further details.

On Saturday, the navy rescued 562 migrants trying to reach Europe on five boats.

Nearly all of those rescued on Saturday were from sub-Saharan African countries.

