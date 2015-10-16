WARSAW The leader of Poland's main opposition party, tipped to win an election on Oct. 25, called on the government on Friday to explain how it will protect people from any diseases he says are carried by refugees from the Middle East.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski was widely criticized in the media and by the ruling centrists this week after he warned that migrants could bring diseases and parasites into Poland.

It was not clear on what grounds Kaczynski made his warnings, and European health authorities have reported no evidence of widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases in parts of Europe with high numbers of migrants.

Poland is due to take in 4,500 refugees fleeing war in the Middle East and North Africa, adding to some 2,000 it has already accepted, under a European Union relocation plan strongly opposed by the opposition conservatives.

Kaczynski met with voters in front of a migrant reception center in Biala Podlaska, a town 172 km (107 miles) east of Warsaw. The facility is being used to house refugees from Chechnya and Georgia.

"The point is to make sure that these decisions (by the authorities) will not lead to creating dangers that are real," Kaczynski said, referring to the possible spread of diseases.

"The point is to present detailed information on how it is going to look."

Kaczynski's conservatives have used the refugee crisis in Europe to tap into deep-seated mistrust of foreigners in Poland in their bid to retake power after the election.

Some said Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, was using ultra-nationalist imagery to fan hatred and fear. But he said on Friday that such accusations were unjustified.

"There is a problem. Things I said at one of my meetings met with violent protests, a violent reaction. There were accusations that were silly and heavy at the same time," he said.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)