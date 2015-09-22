LJUBLJANA Europe's migrant crisis may imperil the very existence of the European Union unless a long-term solution is found, Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Tuesday as his country struggles to cope with a wave of refugees.

Speaking on the eve of a crunch summit of EU leaders, Cerar told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit that a full deal on how to address the influx was unlikely this week, and might take another "few weeks or more".

EU and euro zone member Slovenia, a former Yugoslav republic of 2 million people, has seen some 3,000 migrants cross its border with Croatia since last week, and is braced for many more.

"If we fail to find the right solution in the long term, the migrant crisis could truly threaten the existence of the European Union. But I am not a pessimist, I believe that we will find joint measures," Cerar said in an interview in Ljubljana.

Cerar will join the leaders of the other 27 members of the EU at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday dedicated to tackling the arrival of hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia on Europe's shores.

He said he expected a quota system of the kind proposed by the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, would be needed to share out 160,000 of the refugees already within the bloc, a plan that many ex-Communist members of eastern Europe are resisting.

But even that number is only a fraction of those who have arrived in Europe this year, with more on their way over the water from Turkey to Greece and across the Balkan peninsula.

The EU Commission has proposed that Slovenia should take in 1,126 asylum-seekers under its burden-sharing plan.

Cerar said Slovenia favored voluntary rather than mandatory quotas but was open to negotiations, and that the Alpine state, which borders Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, could take in "several thousand" migrants.

