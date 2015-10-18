ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting Istanbul, as well as France, Britain and Spain for support on accelerating Turkey's bid for membership of the European Union.

Merkel was in Turkey to offer financial aid and the prospect of faster progress on its EU accession in return for badly-needed help in stemming the flow of migrants to Europe.

Erdogan said he had also discussed with Merkel the need to "act together against terrorist organizations". Turkey is battling not only Islamic State militants across its southern border in Syria but also Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in its predominantly Kurdish southeast.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)