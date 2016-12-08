PARIS German spot electricity price for next-day delivery rose on Thursday, lifted by a fall in renewable wind power production and increased export demand.
Thomson Reuters data showed German wind supply will fall by up to 8 GW day-on-day to 14.3 GW on Friday. The weekend will see more wind but it is a low demand period.
The German contract's spot price for Friday delivery rose 19.17 percent or 5.75 euros ($6.19) to 35.75 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the French day-ahead contract also gained 2.35 percent to 54.50 euros/MWH.
($1 = 0.9283 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)