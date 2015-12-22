Bull and bear statues are pictured outside Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON Top European stocks may have had a mediocre 2015, but outside the continental capitals of finance, the likes of Hungary, Latvia and Slovakia have been delivering bumper returns.

The pan-European FTSEuorfirst 300 .FTEU3 is up just 2.6 percent this year, its lowest gain since 2011, but investments in the bourses of Budapest and Bratislava have fared far better than those made in London, Frankfurt or Paris.

Among the euro zone's top performing stock markets are Latvia, Slovakia and Ireland, while Italy outstrips other blue-chip indexes.

The Budapest SE index .BUX is up over 40 percent in both euro and forint terms, benefitting from radical measures, including bank taxes and slashing interest rates, implemented by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The measures meant that, unlike other eastern European countries, Hungary was relatively well insulated from turmoil after Switzerland scrapped the cap on the Swiss franc in January.

Most economists expect Hungary to return to investment grade next year.

Latvia has been lauded for its own reform efforts in the past, and the main Riga index is also up over 40 percent in 2015 - although that has stalled after the Prime Minister resigned earlier this month.

Ireland is set for "spectacular" growth of more than 7 percent, while Italy has also benefitted from improving economic data, having made labour market reforms.

The economic bloc is not all in rude health, however.

Greece is the European Union's biggest faller this year, after a resurgence of its debt crisis which nearly took it out of the euro. Its top share index is down over 20 percent, as is the main index in Cyprus.

Spain has stalled this year, with an impasse over the formation of a new government casting a pall over the end of the year.

And Germany's DAX, the regional heavyweight, was dogged by weakness in China as well as a scandal at Volkswagen.

Outside the euro zone, Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE suffered from falls in the heavily weighted commodity sector, while a wild surge in the Swiss franc at the start of the year makes the SMI down in local terms, even as it has gained euro investors money.

