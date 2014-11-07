Workers look at their phones while walking at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON When digging for insight on a complex retail story such as Tesco, whose shares are at decade lows after profit warnings and boardroom upheaval, every little helps investors – even comments in employee chatrooms.

While it may be far removed from stockbrokers' traditional balance-sheet analysis, and often less well written, traders and fund managers are scouring online messageboards and forums to gauge mood, morale and management success - information easily overlooked by busy investors.

One of these troves of gossip has been Tesco employee forum verylittlehelps.com, for example, where one anonymous writer posted: "I hope that the new boss takes this opportunity to ensure that systems are worked properly. Stock is written off. Staff are employed. Waste is recorded. Shelves are filled."

That does not mean investors will take these comments at face value without filtering them, but there is a sense that unofficial sources and social media are being taken more seriously as a way to go beyond broker research and company disclosure.

"In general, I think it's a very good idea to look at employee opinions which will give you inside information that you would not get from banks' research notes, but you would have to be careful to filter out the noise," said Hendrik Klein, head of Swiss high frequency trading firm Da Vinci AG.

Ex-Morgan Stanley banker Emmett Kilduff, whose firm Eagle Alpha helps investors analyze the Internet and Twitter for clues on the financial market environment, said there had been growing demand from fund managers for analysis of employee views online.

Tesco was a prominent request in the wake of its announcement in September that it had a bigger-than-expected hole in its finances. Tesco is conducting a probe into the matter.

Another was postal operator Royal Mail, which in March announced plans to cut a net total of 1,300 jobs, prompting the threat of industrial action from a trade union. Employee forums were used in order to gauge the risk of strike action.

Even official corporate videos posted online can give investors insight, such as those of U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors, whose videos were analyzed by Eagle Alpha for investors which might have otherwise missed them.

In several of these, Tesla Motors - whose shares have risen by nearly 60 percent since the start of 2014 - gave "behind the scenes" tours of production lines and product demonstrations.

"Online conversations about companies like Tesco or Tesla are increasing every day, providing valuable, real-time insights. There's a wealth of diverse sources out there, and the buy-side needs the full picture," said Kilduff.

CLUES FROM WITHIN

Tesco and its rivals, such as Marks & Spencer, have been dogged by declining market share, even though M&S this week posted its first rise in interim profits in four years.

Fund managers said comments on the Internet by current or former employees could offer valuable insight into such companies, although investors would have to decide whether to believe the picture painted by often anonymous online posters.

"What's online in some of the chat rooms can highlight issues such as low morale in some of these companies, or maybe plans to close stores or change suppliers," said SVM Asset Management fund manager Colin McLean.

Both Miton Group fund manager George Godber and Artemis fund manager Tim Steer said they used Eagle Alpha's services, with Godber describing its Tesco analysis as "enormously insightful."

McLean said that while such information gleaned from the Internet would add anecdotal evidence on top of the more traditional, fundamental research into companies undertaken by fund managers, it could still be used to traders' advantage.

"It would add color to something", he said. "I would not be surprised if some of the bigger hedge funds have systems in place to analyze such information."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Toby Chopra)