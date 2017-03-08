(L to R) SN Airholding Chairman Etienne Davignon and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr pose for the photographers as they hold a Brussels Airlines model airplane after a news conference on the Lufthansa deal to fully take over Brussels Airlines in Zaventem, Belgium December 15,... REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) plans to agree a new business model for newly taken-over carrier Brussels Airlines by the middle of this year, a board member said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa wants to integrate Brussels Airlines next year into its budget platform Eurowings, which it is growing rapidly to regain market share from low-cost rivals.

"We want to create the right conditions so that Brussels will be part of Eurowings from 2018," Lufthansa board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt told a news conference at the ITB travel fair in Berlin.

Brussels Airlines also serves business routes to Africa, where the Lufthansa brand network is not as strong.

Brussels will keep its A330 long-haul jets but its small regional jets will be phased out and the carrier will shift to A320 family jets on short-haul routes, the same as Eurowings, Garnadt added.

