LONDON Most of Europe should experience above-normal temperatures from June to August, except the northern half of Britain and most of Scandinavia which will be cooler than average, the Weather Company said on Monday.

"The latest evidence strongly suggests that the coolest summer weather, relative to normal, may be focused more across Scandinavia than across northwestern Europe, with the biggest risk for extreme summer heat and dryness focused across southeastern Europe," said Todd Crawford, the forecaster's chief meteorologist.

JUNE:

Nordics – Cooler than normal

Britain - Slightly warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

JULY:

Nordic region – Cooler than normal, except Finland

Britain – Cooler than normal north, warmer than normal south

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

AUGUST:

Nordic region – Cooler than normal

Britain – Cooler than normal

Northern mainland – Cooler than normal west, warmer than normal east

Southern mainland – Cooler than normal west, warmer than normal east

