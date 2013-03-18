'Axis of love': Saudi-Russia detente heralds new oil order
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
BERLIN The European Parliament should have a decisive say in choosing the chairperson for the upcoming European banking supervisor, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
"I ... think that the European Parliament should have a decisive say in the choice of the chairman or chairwoman of the European Banking supervisor, just like it is done today with the appointment of the chairperson of the EBA," he said in a speech.
A move by European leaders to centralize bank oversight under the ECB is the cornerstone of a planned banking union designed to strengthen the bloc's lenders against future financial crises.
But there is concern about a potential conflict of interest between the ECB's role as both supervisor and guardian of monetary policy.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
LONDON History suggests that financial markets react violently when a central bank signals it is scaling back the stimulus that has kept an economy afloat - and lined the pockets of investors.