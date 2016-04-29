Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BRUSSELS The European Central Bank's chief supervisor said new bail-in rules for winding down banks may require some restrictions to be imposed on investment opportunities for retail investors, who are more exposed to risks in the new regime.

"Crucial for the time being is the treatment of retail investors (..) When investing opportunities are very large, maybe too large, for the new world with bail-in, these (opportunities) probably need to be reconsidered," Daniele Nouy, chair of the ECB's supervisory board, told a conference in Brussels on Friday.

The new European Union banking rules impose losses on shareholders, bondholders and possibly also on large depositors in case of resolution of a lender. The rules are aimed to reduce taxpayers' costs for banking rescues.

