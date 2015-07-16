Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
ATHENS A senior Greek official confirmed on Thursday that banks would reopen on Monday and said the government was looking into allowing people to bunch 60 euro withdrawals over several days.
"From Monday, the services offered will be widened," Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas told ERT television. "All the banks everywhere will be open."
A senior Greek banker had told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the lenders, closed since June 29, would reopen after the European Central Bank decided to increase emergency funding.
Referring to the current daily withdrawal limit imposed as part of capital controls, Mardas said: "If someone doesn't want to take 60 euros on Monday and wants to take it on Tuesday, for instance, he can withdraw 120 euros, or 180 on Wednesday."
"This is a proposal we are processing and we think it's technically possible," he added.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Michele Kambas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
NEW DELHI Factories across much of Asia got off to a solid start in the second quarter, buoyed by strong global demand, particularly for hi-tech gadgets which are leading a sizzling rally in electronics.