Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
ROME The European Central Bank should discuss with Italy the reasons behind its assessment that Banca Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) had a greater need for capital than previously thought, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.
"It is important that the motives for this assessment are shared in discussions in the coming months," Gentiloni told a news conference.
He added he had been surprised on Dec. 25 to receive news that the regulator wanted Monte Paschi to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion), higher than a previous estimate of 5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9565 euros)
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.