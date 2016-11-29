The Unicredit bank logo is seen on top of the headquader at the Porta Nuova district downtown Milan , Italy, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Italian lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI) has sent invitation letters to 10 banks to form the consortium for its planned multi-billion euro capital increase that should be launched in February, two sources closed to the matter said on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N), Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and UBS (UBSG.S) are tipped as joint global coordinators, the sources added, confirming an earlier report by Italian daily Il Messaggero.

The people added that Citibank (C.N), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), Deutsche Bank DBKNGn.DE, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and HSBC (HSBA.L) were contacted to become the cash call's co-global coordinators.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC could not immediately be reached for comment, while the others declined to comment.

Sources have previously said that Italy's biggest bank by assets is looking to raise between 10 and 13 billion euros through the share issue.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak)