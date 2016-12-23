Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
ROME The Italian government approved a decree early on Friday that will open the way for the rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) after the world's oldest bank failed to win backing from investors for a vital capital increase.
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told reporters his cabinet had authorized the creation of a 20-billion-euro ($21 billion) fund to prop up Italy's embattled banking sector, with Monte dei Paschi expected to be first in line for help.
"Today marks an important day for Monte dei Paschi, a day that sees it turn a corner and able to reassure its depositors," Gentiloni said.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.