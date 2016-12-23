Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
MILAN Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Friday it would request a capital injection from the state after failing to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) it needed from private investors to stay afloat.
The request came just minutes after the government announced the creation of a 20 billion euro fund to help ailing lenders in the wake of Monte dei Paschi's failure to raise sufficient capital in the market.
Monte dei Paschi said in a statement it would request a so-called precautionary public recapitalization, which, under European Union rules aimed at shielding taxpayers, entails a forced conversion of the bank's junior bonds into shares.
However, to prevent an outcry from retail savers, the bank said it would put forward a specific proposal for high street investors who had bought into a 2 billion euro junior bond that it issued in 2008.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.