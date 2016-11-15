Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
FRANKFURT The euro zone's largest banks will begin to find out next year how much equity and debt they need to issue for writing down, or 'bailing in', in case of default, the head of the body responsible for bank resolutions said on Tuesday.
"We will refine our policies on consolidated MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) targets in 2017 and we will start to set MREL at an entity level within the banking groups in the SRB’s remit," Elke Koenig, chair of the Single Resolution Board, said.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .