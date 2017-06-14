U.S. jobless claims rise, labor market still tight
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
ROME Any solution for banking crises should always take financial stability into account, the European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday when asked about ailing Italian lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
Italy is seeking to agree with European authorities a rescue of the two Veneto-based banks that limits losses for investors, hitting only shareholders and junior bondholders in an effort to avoid knock-on effects for the wider banking system.
"It's a general message that financial stability considerations have to be always involved in solutions ... to address difficult situations in the banking sector," Constancio said on the sidelines of an event.
Constancio said he was not referring to specific situations, but warned that financial instability could eventually lead to higher costs than a state bailout.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.