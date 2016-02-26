A woman receives her ballot paper in a polling station at St Anthonys School in Castlebar, Ireland February 26, 2016. Ireland may vote its coalition government out of office in an election on Friday without backing any clear alternative, threatening a political impasse as it... REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON Expectations that Irish voters will oust the coalition government that has guided the country back from a debt crisis pushed its bond yields slightly higher on Friday although they remained close to record lows.

While polls suggest Prime Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael is likely to win Friday's election, a collapse in support for junior partner Labour suggests the two parties will struggle to hold onto power.

An unprecedented tie-up with old rival Fianna Fail might be one option for Fine Gael, but an alliance of the established right-wing parties could prove unstable and, crucially for investors, hand hard-left Sinn Fein a platform in opposition.

No major policy changes are expected in Ireland, which has recovered from a 2010 sovereign bailout to become the fastest-growing economy in the European Union but investors are always concerned about political instability.

Those worries are being exacerbated by the June 23 referendum in Britain -- Ireland's neighbor and one of its biggest trading partners -- on whether to leave the EU.

"The timing for Ireland has been unfortunate in that we have the Brexit campaign kicking off in a week where we also have an election," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

"We know Ireland is very different to Spain and Portugal, but investors have learned that these domestic political events are to be treated with caution even if you think a hung parliament will not be a negative game-changer."

A fragmented result would mimic recent election outcomes in Portugal and Spain, where anger at austerity, some imposed under bailouts, perceptions of rising social inequality, and mistrust of established political elites split votes.

Irish 10-year bond yields edged up on Friday to 0.93 percent IE10YT=TWEB, underperforming euro zone peers on a day that Spanish ES10YT=TWEB and Italian IT10YT=TWEB equivalents fell to three-week lows.

Irish yields remain in sight of record lows of around 0.60 percent struck in 2015, however, and are far from highs of 15 percent seen at the height of the euro zone crisis in 2011.

On economic metrics they should be doing even better though.

Irish growth, budget deficit and borrowing figures all look better than those of France, whose economy continues to struggle, but their yields have been diverging in the months leading up to the election.

The gap between the two countries' borrowing costs hit its widest level in eight months earlier this week, up fivefold from levels seen in January.

This shows investors may be getting itchy feet. Franklin Templeton, which held 10 percent of the Irish bond market after the country was bailed out, has sold its position while funds like Aberdeen Asset Management have scaled back their exposure.

Investors are also worried that any political upheaval could slow Ireland's response to a possible Brexit scenario, which an Irish government report estimated could see trade between the two countries fall by at least 20 percent.

Yet some analysts expect a measured response from markets.

"Whatever the outcome, a departure from the path of fiscal consolidation does not look probable," DZ Bank strategist René Albrecht said.

"Ireland's solid economic recovery has convinced many Irish citizens that the government is pursuing the right political tack -- unlike in other EMU states, extremist positions have only played a subordinate role in the election campaign."

(Reporting by John Geddie; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)