Oil prices fall as OPEC output, U.S. crude stockpiles rise
LONDON Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a build in U.S. crude stocks and OPEC reported a rise in its production despite a pledge to cut output.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan's move to join U.S. and European central banks on coordinated steps to improve global liquidity was appropriate to ensure stability in world financial markets, Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Wednesday.
"The government will continue to closely monitor global financial market moves and their effect on Japan's economy, and act appropriately," Furukawa said in a statement.
The Bank of Japan held a policy meeting to decide on joining the coordinated action on Wednesday, where it also decided to keep unchanged its policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Patrick Graham)
BEIJING China's economy generally remained on solid footing in May, but tighter monetary policy, a cooling housing market and slowing investment reinforced views that it will gradually lose momentum in coming months.