TOKYO The Bank of Japan's move to join U.S. and European central banks on coordinated steps to improve global liquidity was appropriate to ensure stability in world financial markets, Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Wednesday.

"The government will continue to closely monitor global financial market moves and their effect on Japan's economy, and act appropriately," Furukawa said in a statement.

The Bank of Japan held a policy meeting to decide on joining the coordinated action on Wednesday, where it also decided to keep unchanged its policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent.

