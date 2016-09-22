A visitor walks past an escalator at the Printemps department store in a shopping district in Paris, France, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose as expected in September, data showed, ending a three-month fall and indicating consumer concern over the economic outlook as a result of Britain's vote to quit the EU could be easing.

The European Commission estimated the consumer confidence indicator rose to -8.2 points in September from -8.5 points in August, confirming economists' expectations. In the wider European Union of 28 countries, confidence improved by 1.3 points to -6.4 points, a Commission statement said.

"September’s slight increase in euro zone consumer confidence reinforces belief that the UK’s Brexit vote is not weighing markedly on euro zone economic activity for now at least," IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer said.

"The situation could change in 2017 when the UK likely formally starts divorce proceedings."

