BERLIN Germany's finance ministry expressed frustration on Monday at the lack of progress on Greece's reform plans, saying Berlin would be patient but clearly Athens should make the next move.

"Our goal is to keep Greece in the euro. That's what we are working for intensively. But we have to make it clear once more that the ball is in Greece's court," finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told reporters.

"We're waiting for proposals and have been waiting for weeks. It's frustrating but we are patient," Jaeger said, adding that he hoped Greece would present its proposals in time for the next scheduled meeting of euro zone finance ministers on May 11.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum)