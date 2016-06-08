BERLIN The German government will recommend that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund releases the next tranche of aid to Greece, according to a letter from Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn to the budget committee seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The budget committee will discuss the release of 10.3 billion euros ($11.7 billion) in credit later on Wednesday.

Last week Greek lawmakers approved a set of extra measures demanded by international lenders to receive further bailout funds and cheap bank funding from the European Central Bank.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers)