S&P, Nasdaq open higher, IBM weighs down Dow
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Greece and its international creditors all needed to show a will to solve the country's debt problems and it was therefore important that everyone kept talking.
"Where there's a will there's a way but the will has to come from all sides so it's important that we keep speaking with each other," Merkel told a conference of family business leaders in Berlin.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.