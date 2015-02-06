Wall St. set to open lower as Apple disappoints; Fed awaited
Wall Street looked set to open lower on Wednesday, weighed down by Apple after the world's most valuable company by market value reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales.
BERLIN The European Central Bank had no choice but to cancel its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding after the new government in Athens abandoned its aid-for-reform program, ECB council member Erkki Liikanen said on Saturday.
"We already communicated in January that the exceptional rule depended on a successful inspection of the reform program," Liikanen said in an advanced copy of an interview due to be published in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.
"However we couldn't assume this. Therefore it was a logical decision. We have to stick to our rules," he said.
The ECB's move on Wednesday shifted the burden onto Athens' central bank to finance its lenders and is seen as raising the pressure on Greece to strike a new reform deal.
Time Warner Inc , which is being bought by AT&T , reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by the success of its movies "Kong: Skull Island" and "The LEGO Batman Movie" in the first quarter.